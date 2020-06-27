Sections
Home / India News / Shikhar Dhawan: I would urge everyone to help animals in whatever capacity they can

Shikhar Dhawan: I would urge everyone to help animals in whatever capacity they can

Shikhar Dhawan, who announced that he has adopted two dogs on Friday, urges everyone to follow the policy of ‘adopt and don’t shop’

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 19:26 IST

By Samarth Goyal,

Shikhar Dhawan announced on Friday that he has adopted two dogs.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has many fans and admirers for what he does on the pitch with a bat in his hand. But on Friday, he won everyone’s hearts with his activities outside the stadium, after he posted on Instagram revealing that he has adopted two dogs.

Talking about the new additions to his family, Shikhar says, “Chloe and Valentine are a mother-daughter pair of stray dogs who have been looking for a home for over three years now. Their caretaker didn’t want to separate them and so we decided to take both of them in and care for them.”

Shikhar’s wife, Aesha Dhawan, reposted his photo and urged everyone to adopt.

 



Echoing the sentiment, Shikhar says, “For me the looks and pedigree don’t matter as much as the need to care for the animals who are abandoned and on the streets. I truly believe in the ‘Adopt and Don’t Shop’ policy and I would urge everyone to help animals in whatever capacity they can.”

“I think we should consider ourselves blessed by God to have a good decent life and hence we should take responsibility for the less fortunate around us,” he adds.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Uttarakhand rice millers dump Chinese sorting machines, opt for Japanese
Jun 27, 2020 19:40 IST
Himachal govt committed to provide quality education: Jai Ram Thakur
Jun 27, 2020 19:38 IST
Leander Dendoncker settles derby as Wolves win at Villa
Jun 27, 2020 19:38 IST
Patiala records 44% of 274 Covid cases in last 16 days
Jun 27, 2020 19:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.