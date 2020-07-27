Shillong goes under 72-hour lockdown amid rise in Covid-19 cases

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Shillong

The lockdown in Shillong agglomeration -- localities within the Shillong municipality and scheduled areas -- was announced after 56 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last two days. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo. Representative image)

A 72-hour lockdown started in Meghalaya’s state capital Shillong from Monday amid rising cases of novel coronavirus in the state, officials said.

Around 30 localities, mostly in the worst-hit East Khasi Hills district, have already been declared containment zones, they said.

The lockdown in Shillong agglomeration -- localities within the Shillong municipality and scheduled areas -- was announced after 56 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last two days.

Of these, 37 are armed forces personnel, including 23 troopers of the BSF, Health Services Director Aman War said.

Meghalaya has 543 active Covid-19 cases, while 173 people have recovered from the disease. Five coronavirus deaths have been reported in the state so far.

The East Khasi Hills district alone has 441 active cases, officials said.

“The lockdown reimposed in the entire Shillong city agglomeration will continue till Wednesday midnight,” the district’s Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor W Nongbri said.

During this period, health workers will be working extra time to track all primary and secondary contacts of positive patients, and conduct random tests to break the chain of infection, she said.

Meanwhile, two police stations in East Jaintia Hills district have been closed after a few Covid-19 cases were detected there.

“Both the police stations have been disinfected and personnel placed under quarantine,” an official said.