Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway blocked after landslide in Solan

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway blocked after landslide in Solan

The police advised people to use alternate routes of Kufri-Kandaghat, Mehli-Kandaghat via Junga and Tutu to Kunihar to avoid inconvenience.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 07:32 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Shimla

People coming from Rampur, Rohru, Kotkhai and Chopal may use Chhaila to Solan route via Neripul and Giripul (AFP)

The Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway number 22 was blocked after a major landslide occurred in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Monday, police said.  Major cracks developed on the road after the landslide at Waknaghat, they said, adding that there was no possibility of opening the road till Tuesday morning.

The police advised people to use alternate routes of Kufri-Kandaghat, Mehli-Kandaghat via Junga and Tutu to Kunihar to avoid inconvenience.

Similarly, people coming from Rampur, Rohru, Kotkhai and Chopal may use Chhaila to Solan route via Neripul and Giripul, they said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Sep 29, 2020 01:00 IST
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Sep 29, 2020 03:12 IST
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Sep 29, 2020 05:04 IST
BJP plans farm outreach to counter Oppn’s drive
Sep 29, 2020 02:41 IST

latest news

Joe Biden set to carve own brand of tough-on-China policy if elected
Sep 29, 2020 07:40 IST
Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway blocked after landslide in Solan
Sep 29, 2020 07:32 IST
Police departments across US report 911 outage, some restored
Sep 29, 2020 07:28 IST
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli off to his worst start in IPL
Sep 29, 2020 07:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.