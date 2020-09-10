Shiv Sena asks Fadnavis to introspect after CAG faults his flagship scheme

CAG has criticised Jalyukt Shivar scheme started by Devendra Fadnavis when he was the CM of Maharashtra. (Hindustan Times Photo/File/Representative)

The Shiv Sena targeted former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India’s adverse remarks on Jalyukt Shivar-- the multi-crore flagship project undertaken by the Fadnavis government with an aim to develop water-sufficient villages-- and said that the scheme was “hollow” and “useless”.

The CAG report, which was tabled in the state legislative assembly on Tuesday, stated that despite spending Rs 9,633.8 crore, the scheme had little impact on achieving water neutrality and raising groundwater levels.

“Any scheme is always good on paper and its intent is also good. But the question is about transparency and effective implementation. When there is a problem (with the implementation of a scheme), then the rant about it turns out to be hollow and the expenses useless,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

“Precisely this is what happened in the case of Jalyukt Shivar scheme,” the Sena, which was part of the Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019, added.

The editorial added that had the previous government implemented the scheme effectively, then water supply would have reached several parts of Maharashtra.

In a veiled attack on the former CM, the editorial said that those who spoke about the scheme need to “introspect” now. “Those who released the Jalyukt balloon need to introspect why this balloon popped,” it said. “Now the CAG itself has put a question mark on the scheme’s success. What do those, who tom-tommed about the scheme, have to say about it now?” it asked.