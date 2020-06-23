Sections
Shiv Sena Bhavan shut after worker tests Covid-19 positive, party says regular disinfection exercise

This happened three days after Sena president and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Bhavan on the occasion of the foundation day of the party.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:51 IST

By Naresh Kamath | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Mumbai

File photo: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

The Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters at Dadar in central Mumbai, has been shut down from Monday after one of the party workers - who was a regular visitor at the office - tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a senior Sena leader, the place will be closed till this month end. “We did not want to take the risk with our staff and party leaders. We have started sanitisation of the premises,” said the leader to declined to come on record.

Last Friday, Thackeray, accompanied by his son Aaditya and senior party leaders, had visited the premises on the occasion of the foundation day. It was a happy occasion as it was Thackeray’s first anniversary after taking charge as the chief minister.



However, Harshal Pradhan, chief media advisor, Shiv Sena, described the closing down of the headquarters as a routine exercise.

“There was a visitor who tested positive later but this is routine task of disinfection and sanitisation. We will open the premises soon,” said Pradhan.

The Sena Bhavan has various offices of the party and holds great sentimental value for the Sena workers. It was the place where Sena founder Bal Thackeray used to meet party leaders and workers and plan his strategies.

