Shiv Sena calls Bulandshahr killings ‘terrible’, Congress demands thorough probe

The bodies of two sadhus were found in a local temple in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday night. (ANI photo)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has called the killing of two sadhus in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr “terrible” and appealed people to not give it a communal colour.

“Terrible! killing of two saints, sadhus at a temple in Bulandshahar, UP, but I appeal to all concerned to not make it communal the way they tried to make Palghar, Maharashtra incident,” Raut said on Twitter on Tuesday in Hindi.

The bodies of the two sadhus were found in a temple in Pagona village in Anoopshahar area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Monday night.

The police said they were killed by a sharp-edged object. They have arrested a man who, according to the police, told them it was “God’s will”. They sadhus have been identified as Jagdish or Rangidas (55) and his disciple Sher Singh (46).

“As per initial probe, it has been found that few days back, the youth had taken away a belonging (chimta) of priests after which they had scolded him. Following which, he murdered 2 priests today,” BulandShahr SSP Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a serious view of the incident and directed senior officials to take strict action against the culprit and submit a detailed report.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demanded that the truth should come out and that the issue should not be politicised. “Today in Bulandshahr, two sadhus were murdered while they were sleeping. The truth must come out after investigation in this heinous crime and at this stage no body should politicise this issue,” she tweeted in Hindi.

The incident comes almost a fortnight after lunching of two sadhus and their driver in Maharashtra’s Palghar. They were on their way from from Nashik in Maharashtra to Surat in Gujarat, when a 200-strong mob attacked them near Gadchinchle village on April 16.

Asserting that nobody involved in the Palghar mob lynching incident would be spared, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a high-level probe by Criminal Investigation Department (CID).