Shiv Sena continues tirade against Kangana Ranaut; party MLA Pratap Sarnaik says willing to go to jail

Women's wing of the Mumbai Shiv Sena staged a protest against Kangana Ranaut for her statement against Mumbai Police, at Borivali on Friday. (ANI)

The public spat between actor Kangana Ranaut and Shiv Sena continued on Saturday with Sena leader Sanjay Raut advising her to use her own social media handle and not run it through the IT cell of a political party.

Raut said, “One needs to use their Twitter handle themselves instead of allowing the IT cell of a political party to do so.” The Shiv Sena and Congress have been alleging that BJP IT cell is behind Ranaut’s tweets.

Meanwhile, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik stuck to his stance that his party’s women workers will slap Ranaut when she arrives in Mumbai and he was willing to go to jail for that.

National Commission for Woman (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Friday had demanded Sarnaik’s arrest for threatening Ranaut.

The legislator said that Ranaut had insulted Maharashtra with her PoK remarks. “This issue concerns the pride of Maharashtra and there will be no compromise on this front. Ranaut needs to apologise for her PoK remarks or she will face the music from our women’s wing,” he said.

On Saturday, Sena workers held demonstrations across the state and key leaders continued their tirade against Ranaut.

The issue had started on Thursday when Ranaut tweeted “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffiti in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

This was in reaction to Raut’s article in Saamna, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, where he asked Ranaut not to return as she criticised the Mumbai Police.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has called the whole controversy diversionary tactics adopted by the Shiv Sena to cover up its government’s failure to handle the Covid-19 pandemic. “She (Kangana) is just hungry for publicity and I cannot understand why the Sena gives so much importance to her. This seems to us a tactic to divert attention from its mishandling of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande.