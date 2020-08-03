Sections
Home / India News / Shiv Sena contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple, says fulfilled Balasaheb’s promise

Shiv Sena contributes Rs 1 crore for Ram temple, says fulfilled Balasaheb’s promise

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said that general secretary of the Ram temple trust Champat Rai has acknowledged the amount given by the party.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 14:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The announcement about Shiv Sena’ contribution was made by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office on Twitter. (Aalok Soni/HT File Photo)

The office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday announced that his party - the Shiv Sena - has contributed Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Thackeray’s office posted a letter written to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas on Twitter which said that on the call of his father, thousands of Shiv Sainiks had taken part in the movement to build temple in Ayodhya and that he too is a devotee of Lord Ram.

In the tweet accompanying the letter, Thackeray’s office said that his father and Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray had promised to contribute Rs 1 crore for the temple’s construction. “That amount was deposited on July 27.”

 



Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said that general secretary of the Ram temple trust Champat Rai has acknowledged the amount given by the party.

“I am saying all this because Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (Ram temple trust official) had recently told reporters that no contribution was made by the Shiv Sena for the temple,” he said.

A grand ceremony has been planned for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited by the Ram Janmabhoomi trust to lay the foundation stone.

A host of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and leaders and functionaries of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will attend the event.

In March, Thackeray had visited Ayodhya to mark the completion of 100 days of his government and had also announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore for the construction of a grand temple. He had also said that while his party has parted ways with the BJP, it remains committed to Hindutva and that the BJP and Hindutva are separate.

