Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Shiv Sena is not Maharashtra: Fadnavis

Shiv Sena is not Maharashtra: Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was replying to a query whether the Shiv Sena was painting the BJP as Maharashtra-drohi in matters pertaining to actor Kangana Ranaut, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 19:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Mallika Soni, Press Trust of India

Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis accused Shiv Sena of labelling those who levelled charges of corruption against it as being “Maharashtra-drohi” (anti-Maharashtra). (Hindustan Times)

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the Shiv Sena is not Maharashtra, and asserted that it was his party which worked towards protecting the identity of the state when it was in power for five years.

He also accused the Sena of labelling those who levelled charges of corruption against it as being “Maharashtra-drohi” (anti-Maharashtra).

“Nobody becomes Maharashtra-drohi just because someone calls that person so. When allegations of corruption are levelled against them, they call that person a Maharashtra- drohi,” Fadnavis said in a press conference.

He was replying to a query whether the Shiv Sena was painting the BJP as Maharashtra-drohi in matters pertaining to actor Kangana Ranaut, Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik.



“It was the BJP which worked towards keeping the identity of Maharashtra intact when it was in power for five years...We made Maharashtra number one state, surpassing Gujarat in terms of investments and I am proud that I was the chief minister (at that time),” he added.

“The Shiv Sena should understand one thing that they are not Maharashtra,” he added.

When asked about NCP’s state unit chief Jayant Patil’s allegations about bogus voters registration ahead of the upcoming graduate and teachers’ constituencies elections, Fadnavis said it means that the NCP leader has accepted the defeat.

“There is no EVM, so he knows that if they face defeat, they would not be able to blame on it. Which is why he is making such claims,” he said.

On being asked about his support to Uttar Pradesh’s ordinance on ‘love jihad and whether he thinks it was possible in a progressive state like Maharashtra, he said, “How can be the law on love jihad called regressive? The terms progressive and regressive are individuals perspective. I am surprised about Shiv Sena, which had once taken a strong position against ‘love jihad’.” “They wrote big editorials, sought legislation against love jihad, but now they have taken a U-turn,” he added.

Replying to a question about Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray telling Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the ‘politicisation’ of COVID-19 situation in the state by the BJP, Fadanvis said, “It is a welcome sign that the state government has taken cognisance of BJP’s agitations in the state.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India leases hi-tech US naval drones to boost surveillance, intel
Nov 25, 2020 19:10 IST
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall after 2 am on Thursday: NDRF chief
Nov 25, 2020 20:17 IST
Drones, micro-chillers may be needed for delivery of Covid vaccines
Nov 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Explained: When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Nov 25, 2020 20:09 IST

latest news

Kangana applauds Jallikattu as Oscars entry, takes a jibe a ‘movie mafia’
Nov 25, 2020 20:17 IST
United States: New jobless claims climb to 778,000, shows data
Nov 25, 2020 20:12 IST
MMR’s air quality turns poor after Diwali
Nov 25, 2020 20:09 IST
Explained: When and how will Covid-19 vaccines become available around the world?
Nov 25, 2020 20:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.