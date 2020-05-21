Shiv Sena leader in UP’s Rampur shot dead, hospital vandalised by supporters

Former Shiv Sena district chief Anurag Sharma, 40, was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified men in Rampur late on Wednesday night, the police said.

Sharma was returning home on a motorbike after buying vegetables from the market when the assailants shot him in the back.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Rampur police chief Superintendent of Police Shagun Gautam said the incident took place at around 8 pm in Jwala Nagar area of the city yesterday while Sharma was returning home on a two-wheeler.

“Anurag Sharma was shot dead by two unidentified men yesterday evening while he was going home on a scooter. This happened at Jwala Nagar,” Shagun Gautam said.

Police officers are scanning footage from CCTV cameras in and around the market to ascertain the sequence of events and look for clues to identify the assailants.

The Rampur police chief said the hospital where Anurag Sharma was taken had been vandalised by miscreants. “We are verifying the facts with the chief medical officer,” said Gautam.

Anurag Sharma’s family alleged there was no staff present at the hospital when Sharma was taken for the treatment, the police officer said.

Sharma also has several cases registered against him.