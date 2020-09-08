Sections
Home / India News / Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appointed party’s chief spokesperson

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appointed party’s chief spokesperson

The announcement was made by the Sena in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday. Besides Raut, the party has appointed 10 other members as spokesperson.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 12:03 IST

By Swapnil Rawal, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut speaks to media in Mumbai. (ANI)

Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena chief, has appointed Sanjay Raut, a Rajya Sabha (RS) member of the Sena, as the party’s chief spokesperson amid criticism over his alleged comments about actor Kangana Raut.

The announcement was made by the Sena in the party mouthpiece Saamana on Tuesday.

Also read: Sena-BJP showdown in Maharashtra upper House as former allies field candidates for deputy chairperson post

Besides Raut, the party has appointed 10 other members as spokesperson.

They are Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) Arvind Sawant, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Dhairyashil Mane; Maharashtra ministers Anil Parab, Uday Samant and Gulabrao Patil; legislators Neelam Gorhe, Pratap Sarnaik and Sunil Prabhu.



Kishori Pednekar, the mayor of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has also been appointed as the spokesperson.

Sarnaik, too, has been vocal against Ranaut and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest controversy between the allies turned arch-rivals.

Raut’s remarks on Ranaut have drawn flak from all quarters.

Sena insiders said that the announcement has been made to send a message to party members not to speak on behalf of the party on controversial issues such as the spat between Raut and Ranaut.

Earlier, a Sena functionary had appeared on a TV news channel debate on the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, much to the chagrin of Thackeray, who is also the Maharashtra chief minister.

