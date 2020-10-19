Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Shiv Sena welcomes Amit Shah’s stance on CM-Governor row

Shiv Sena welcomes Amit Shah’s stance on CM-Governor row

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recently wrote to CM Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president had “suddenly turned secular,” triggering a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 07:48 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday welcomed Union home minister Amit Shah’s remark that Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari could have chosen his words better while writing to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state.

Talking to a TV channel, Raut also said that with Shah’s statement, the Shiv Sena has put the issue to rest.

Koshyari recently wrote to Thackeray on reopening places of worship in the state and asked if the Shiv Sena president had “suddenly turned secular,” triggering a war of words between the governor and the chief minister.

Shah had on Saturday told a news channel that “Koshyari could have chosen his words better”. Reacting to it, Raut said Shah is the country’s home minister and speaks with responsibility and caution.



The Raj Bhavan and the office of governor is a constitutional institution and falls under the jurisdiction of the ministry of home affairs, he said.

“The governor’s letter followed by the chief minister’s reply was an avoidable controversy and we haven’t started it. But, we are satisfied with the Union Home Minister’s stand and thank him for understanding the reason of our anger,” said Raut.

With Shah’s statement, the Shiv Sena has put the issue to rest, the party’s chief spokesperson said.

Raut dismissed speculation that Shah was being soft on the Shiv Sena, a year it snapped its ties with the BJP. “There is nothing political. What Shah spoke was in line with the Constitution of India,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Labour bureau to release new working-class inflation index on October 21
Oct 19, 2020 09:06 IST
After Kerala smuggling racket, NIA probes international terror links in 2 more cases
Oct 19, 2020 09:07 IST
With masks, sanitisers, Class 9-12 students return to schools in UP
Oct 19, 2020 08:21 IST
Unlock 5: Mumbai Metro to restart operations today. Here’s all you need to know
Oct 19, 2020 08:34 IST

latest news

Correct modalities of Covid-19 death reporting have been shared with States: Harsh Vardhan
Oct 19, 2020 09:03 IST
Woman’s post about her dad getting back to art after retirement wins hearts
Oct 19, 2020 09:04 IST
PM Modi to address Centenary Convocation of University of Mysore today
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ex-CM Digvijaya Singh is Mahabharata’s ‘Shakuni’
Oct 19, 2020 08:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.