Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Shiv Sena will always come forward wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Sanjay Raut

‘Shiv Sena will always come forward wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Sanjay Raut

The war of words between two former allies - Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - continues. Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that his party will come wielding the sword of Hindutava whenever the country needs it.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (ANI photo)

The war of words between two former allies - Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - continues. Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that his party will come wielding the sword of Hindutava whenever the country needs it.

Raut also said that his party was and will always be Hindutvawadi. “We don’t need to get our Hindutva certified from any party. We were, we are and we will always be Hindutvawadi. We don’t play Hindutva politics like them. Whenever the country needs us, Shiv Sena will always come forward wielding the sword of Hindutava,” the Shiv Sena leader said, as quoted by ANI.

This isn’t the first time Raut has hit out at the BJP on Hindutava. After the Maharashtra government announced the reopening of religious places in the state from November 16, the BJP had called the move a victory of Hindutva.

“This is not a victory or defeat of anybody,” Raut had said on Sunday. The Shiv Sena leader slammed the party by reminding them that they were shut down on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions.



“The lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decision to shut the temples was also taken by him. So there is no reason for BJP to take credit for the victory of Hindutva in this matter. I believe that the Prime Minister will have to tell the meaning of victory and defeat to such people,” he added.

Raut had also pushed for the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) announced by the Centre to be followed firmly as places of worship reopen. “The SOPs drafted by the government need to be followed strictly. There is no need to take credit. It was God’s will that people stay at home, and now it is God’s will that places of worship reopen with precautions,” Raut said.

All the religious places in Maharashtra reopened for devotees from Monday after being shut for several months due coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak’s dossier on India is a gamble. 4 reasons why Imran Khan took the risk
Nov 17, 2020 12:56 IST
Delhi may shut markets emerging as Covid-19 hotspots: Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 17, 2020 13:30 IST
‘Sushil Modi cut off as he wasn’t allowing other BJP leaders to rise’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari
Nov 17, 2020 12:53 IST
‘Sena will come wielding sword of Hindutava when country calls’: Raut
Nov 17, 2020 13:37 IST

latest news

Madhya Pradesh to table bill against ‘forced and fraudulent inter-religious marriages’
Nov 17, 2020 13:43 IST
Arjun joins Malaika in McLeodganj, turns Taimur’s personal photographer
Nov 17, 2020 13:42 IST
Athletes taking vaccine not just ‘individual’ decision: Bach
Nov 17, 2020 13:41 IST
Shilpa’s fitness mantra to trigger love hormone, mood stabilizer
Nov 17, 2020 13:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.