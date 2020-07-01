Sections
Home / India News / Shivraj Chouhan launches ‘Kill Corona campaign’ in MP with door-to-door survey

Shivraj Chouhan launches ‘Kill Corona campaign’ in MP with door-to-door survey

A total of 11,458 survey teams will be deployed across the state for a door to door survey. Non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and essential protective gears will be provided to each survey team.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:43 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches the statewide 'Kill Corona' campaign in Bhopal on Wednesday. (ANI)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday launched a ‘Kill Corona campaign’ under which a door-to-door survey will be conducted across the state to detect Covid-19 patients.

Launching the 15-day campaign and underlining achievements of the state government in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Chouhan said, “We have to combat coronavirus together. Our victory is certain. We all should take a resolution that we will make Madhya Pradesh a corona and disease free state,” Chouhan said.

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh now stands at 13,861 including 581 casualties.

A total of 11,458 survey teams will be deployed across the state for a door to door survey. Non-contact thermometers, pulse oximeters and essential protective gears will be provided to each survey team.



Besides identifying suspected patients of severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) and influenza like illness (ILI) the suspected patients of malaria, dengue, chikungunya will also be identified by the survey teams and the information will be uploaded on a ‘Sarthak App’.

The sampling of Covid-19 suspected patients, whose details are uploaded on Sarthak App will be tested. More than three lakh samples will be taken of the identified suspected patients across the state and a capacity of 21,000 tests per day is being developed.

Appreciating the role of doctors para-medics and anganwadi workers, ASHAs and NGOs etc on Doctor’s Day, Chouhan said, “The state had one testing lab three months ago with only 60 tests per day capacity. Now, 30 labs have been developed for testing corona in the state with a capacity of 9,000 tests per day. The State’s recovery rate is 77%, which is better than other states. Infection has come down.”

Chouhan sounded confident that the door-to-door survey will help control the virus.

“We are also taking the cooperation of private hospitals. The ICU beds are available in sufficient quantity in districts. We have achieved success in controlling the corona in Indore and Bhopal. The door-to-door survey will now completely control coronavirus.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana declares summer vacations for schools but online classes to continue
Jul 01, 2020 23:10 IST
Haryana logs 4 deaths, 393 fresh infections
Jul 01, 2020 23:10 IST
Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round
Jul 01, 2020 23:09 IST
Gurugram: 16-year-old house help kills self
Jul 01, 2020 23:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.