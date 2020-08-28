Shivraj Chouhan orders special focus on 10 districts with high Covid numbers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued the instructions during a meeting to review the Covid -19 situation in the state. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered the health department and other authorities to pay special attention to 10 districts in the state to control Covid-19 pandemic, according to an official communiqué.

The instructions were issued during a meeting on Thursday evening to review the Covid -19 situation in the state.

According to the communiqué, it was found during the district wise review of the 52 districts in the state that these 10 districts had reported most of the Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

“Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan issued instructions (to authorities) to pay special attention to all these 10 districts”, said the communiqué.

The districts include Indore, Gwalior, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Jhabua, Shivpuri, Dhar, Khargone, Ujjain and Sagar.

Health department authorities were asked in the meeting to issue a “home isolation guideline” in view of asymptomatic Covid patients being home quarantined instead of being hospitalised. This is to ensure a better treatment of such patients at home. At present there are 2,109 patients in home isolation.

The meeting also discussed the arrangements that have been done in government hospitals in the districts for treatment of Covid patients. Chouhan was also informed that some private hospitals have also been engaged for free treatment of Covid patients.

Officials told the CM that the recovery rate in the state has reached 76.4% while the death rate was 2.24% on Thursday. The rate of testing in the state was 15,467 tests per million. More than 23,000 tests are being conducted every day in the state now. The state has conducted 12,71,846 tests so far.

Madhya Pradesh is at the 16th position in the country as far as the number of active cases is concerned. On Thursday, the number of active cases stood at 12,422.

According to the state health department’s bulletin on Thursday evening, the tally of Covid-19 patients in the state rose to 58,181 with 1,317 new patients,

The death toll stands at 1,306 while 44,453 people have recovered from the disease and have been discharged from hospitals across the state.