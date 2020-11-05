Shivraj Singh Chouhan bans sale and use of Chinese firecrackers in MP

Ahead of Diwali, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday banned the sale and use of Chinese firecrackers in the state and warned of strict action for violating the ban.

“If anyone is found to be involved in selling and use of ban crackers, punitive action will be taken under the relevant section of the Explosives Act” Chouhan said at a meeting with home department officers and director general of police (DGP).

“There is a provision of two years punishment for storage, distribution, sale and use of illegal firecrackers under the Section 9-B (1) (B) of the Explosives Act,” said Rajesh Rajoura, additional chief secretary home department.

Shortly after the meeting, the Home department issued the order banning Chinese firecrackers.

“The import of Chinese or (other) foreign firecrackers has been made completely illegal without a license. The Director General, Foreign Trade (DGFT) has informed that no license has been issued for the import of foreign or Chinese firecrackers. Hence, storage, transport and sale of such products are completely banned,” said Rajoura.

The chief minister also appealed to people of the state to buy local products like earthen lamps during Diwali in order to boost employment of local potters.

Chouhan also said that love jihad and conversion for marriage in any form will not be acceptable in the state. “It is completely illegal and unlawful. A law will be made against this in the state,” he added.