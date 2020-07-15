Sections
Home / India News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law appointed state MP Congress vice-president

Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law appointed state MP Congress vice-president

Sanjay Singh Masani who had joined the Congress from the BJP ahead of 2018 assembly elections. unsuccessfully contested the assembly elections from Wareseoni assembly constituency in Balaghat district.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani (L) addresses media with Congress leader Kamal Nathafter joining the Congress party in November 2018. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh Congress unit president Kamal Nath nominated chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani as the vice-president of the grand old party’s state unit on Wednesday, party functionaries said.

But there was confusion over Masani’s role in the party after he initially claimed that he would also act as a coordinator for the publicity campaign for all the 25 assembly constituencies in the state where bye elections are to be held.

However, Kamal Nath’s office denied that Masani was given any responsibility other than that of the party’s state unit vice-president.

Masani who originally belongs to Gondia in Maharashtra joined the Congress from the BJP ahead of 2018 assembly elections. He contested the assembly elections from Wareseoni assembly constituency in Balaghat district, the neighbouring district of Gondia, unsuccessfully while securing the third position with 7.59% of polled votes.



Outside politics, he has also dabbled in films and has done cameos. One of those roles was in the 2018 Bollywood movie Padman.

“The state Congress president told me over the phone that I have to take care of the responsibility of the bypolls. After assuming office I will have meetings with leaders in charge of all the constituencies and then other leaders up to the block level before going ahead with my work,” Masani said.

He described his relationship with chief minister Chouhan as one made by God but said that was not a hurdle to working as a Congressman.

“There is no denying the fact that chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan happens to be my brother-in-law. This relationship was made by God and it will remain forever but as a Congressman I will do my best to ensure the party’s victory on all the 25 seats. For us, various decisions and its implementation by the then Kamal Nath government during its 15-month rule for farmers, youth, women and other sections of society will be the main issue and also how the government was toppled by the BJP under a conspiracy,” he said.

Kamal Nath’s media coordinator Narendra Saluja said, “Sanjay Singh Masani has been appointed as the vice-president of the state unit of the party. He has not been given any other responsibility in the party so far.”

BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai dismissed Masani’s appointment as immaterial.

“Appointment of any individual in the Congress on any post is its internal matter but it will hardly have any effect on the BJP’s prospects in the bypolls. Of course, the state Congress will try a lot of permutations and combinations till the elections as the Congress leaders know the results of the bypolls and the party’s imminent defeat.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Weddings amid Covid-19 pandemic a risky affair?
Jul 15, 2020 23:50 IST
24 hours of twists and turns in Rajasthan political drama
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
India’s population to peak in 2048
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
DSGMC starts free ambulance service for Covid-19 patients
Jul 15, 2020 23:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.