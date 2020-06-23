Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s jab at Rahul Gandhi includes reminder of BJP’s role in opposition

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his statements against the government on the China issue. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of “demoralizing” and “insulting” Indian army and said that unlike the BJP, the Congress, as the main opposition party, is not supporting the government during difficult times. Chouhan’s attack on Rahul Gandhi comes close on heels of BJP President JP Nadda accusing the former Congress president of trying to “divide the nation” by questioning the government’s handling of the recent face-off with China at the line of actual control.

“Rahul Gandhi is demoralising & insulting the army. BJP used to support Congress at difficult times, but they are doing dirty politics now. They should attack China, but they can’t see anyone else other than PM Modi,” Shivraj Singh Chouhan was quoted as saying by ANI.

The political war over the issue of Chinese act of aggression leading to deaths of 20 Indian soldiers including a colonel rank officer on the night of June 15 has intensified in the past few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an all party meeting on the issue, where he told the gathering that “no one has entered our territory, no one is at present within our territory and no one has occupied our posts”.

His statement led to political opponents and some experts allege that India had surrendered land to the Chinese and PM Modi could be attempting to appease the Chinese leadership despite the latter being in control of our territories through acts of encroachment in the last 2 months or so.

On Monday, former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh also built on the same theme alleging that “disinformation” was no substitute for diplomacy or decisive leadership and advised PM Modi to be mindful of the implications of his words on a nation’s strategic interests.

Soon after Rahul Gandhi tweeted Manmohan Singh’s statement and said he hoped that PM Modi will humbly follow the advice given by Singh for India’s benefit. He continued his tirade against the government by suggesting that PM’s statement given at the all party meeting was being lauded by Chinese publications. On Tuesday, he went ahead to ask if China had occupied Indian land.

“We stand united against Chinese attack. Has China occupied Indian land,” Gandhi tweeted on Tuesday.

The Congress party, too, has been attacking the government in tandem. The party’s top decision making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) blamed the government’s policies for alleged setbacks on multiple fronts. A tweet from the party’s official account repeated the point.

“BJP’s misplaced trust in China & PM Modi’s policy of appeasement has led us to where we are today. Denial of the obvious is only furthering China’s agenda, but is that what the BJP wanted all along?,” said the tweet.

The party accused the ruling party of not being able to “walk its own talk” and alleged that due to its “weak foreign policy” the borders were experiencing tension.

“During BJP’s rule, 20 of our soldiers get martyred; and the BJP led government has not been able to take any strong decision against China due to lack of decisiveness,” another tweet posted on Congress party’s official handle alleged.

The Congress’ criticism has continued despite a clarification by the government that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement referred to the situation after Indian Army’s brave action to thwart Chinese attempts to erect a structure on the Indian side of the LAC on June 15. It further cited statements by the external affairs ministry to bring home the point that Indian government has categorically objected to attempts by the Chinese military to alter the status quo at the LAC in violation of understanding between the two countries. It also referred to the unequivocal statement that the Chinese side was responsible for the deadly violence by erecting a structure on the Indian side of the LAC.

Nadda was the first to attack Rahul Gandhi and the Congress on Tuesday. He referred to an understanding between Congress and the Communist Party of China and asked if that was guiding Congress leader’s statements against the government.

“First, Congress signs MoU with the Chinese Communist Party. Then, Congress surrenders land to China. During the Doklam issue, Rahul Gandhi secretly goes to the Chinese embassy. During crucial situations, Rahul Gandhi tries to divide the nation and demoralise armed forces. Effects of MoU?” Nadda asked in a tweet.

The two parties had signed an agreement in 2008 to facilitate high-level exchange between their leaders and to consult each other over important regional and international issues.