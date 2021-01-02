Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to induct Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput who had resigned from the cabinet in the run-up to the bypolls in October as they completed six months in their respective office without being members of the state assembly.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will expand his cabinet on January 3. (HT PHOTO)

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet in Madhya Pradesh will be expanded on Sunday, a Raj Bhavan official said late Friday.

Governor Anandiben Patel will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the new ministers in the Raj Bhavan at 12.30 pm on Sunday, the official said.

There are six berths vacant in the cabinet after three ministers losing the bypolls in November this year and two ministers - Tulsi Silavat and Govind Singh Rajput resigning from the cabinet in the run-up to the bypolls in October as they completed six months in their respective office without being members of the state assembly. One berth was already vacant.

Sources said Chouhan is most likely to induct Silavat and Rajput into the cabinet.



State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Cabinet expansion is chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s prerogative. The party is not aware as to how many MLAs will be inducted in the cabinet as ministers.”

This will be the first expansion of Shivraj Singh Chouhan cabinet after the assembly bypolls in November which saw Chouhan government gaining majority in the 230-member assembly with 126 members. Earlier, he had expanded his cabinet on July 2 with 28 new ministers including 20 cabinet ministers and 8 ministers of state. Twelve of the 28 ministers were ex-MLAs who later contested the bypolls.

Earlier, there were just six ministers in the cabinet including CM Chouhan. While Chouhan was sworn in as the chief minister on March 23 he inducted five ministers in his cabinet on April 21. The cabinet can have a maximum of 35 members.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dry run today to test systems
by Rhythma Kaul and Anonna Dutt
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand his cabinet on Sunday
by HT Correspondent
Ram temple construction to start on Jan 14, says trust official
by HT Correspondent
585 fresh cases of Covid-19 reported in Delhi, vaccine dry run tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Official Twitter account of Haryana DGP launched
by HT Correspondent
Paan seller, widow from Yamunanagar bag ‘best house construction’ award under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
by Bhavey Nagpal
Paddy procurement at MSP up 23%: Govt data
by Zia Haq
Delhiwale: A face from Kashmir
by Mayank Austen Soofi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.