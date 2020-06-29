Sections
Home / India News / Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda

Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi; MP political situation, Covid-19 likely on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are likely to discuss the current political situation in the state and the possible expansion of the cabinet.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 11:44 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during BJP 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal in September 2018. (PTI File Photo )

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday evening. It will be their first official meeting in three months after Chouhan became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

On March 23, after taking an oath as the chief minister, the Covid-19 induced lockdown was imposed, and Chouhan could not formally meet the Prime Minister.

In today’s meeting, the two senior leaders are likely to discuss the current political situation in Madhya Pradesh and the possible expansion of the state cabinet.

Besides this, the chief minister is expected to brief the Prime Minister about the current Covid-19 situation in Madhya Pradesh. The two are also likely to discuss steps taken to ensure self-sufficient India and self-sufficient Madhya Pradesh.



Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Apart from that, Chouhan may brief the Prime Minister on the status of farmers in the state and the procurement of wheat.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No Gayle, Russell in Aakash Chopra’s MS Dhoni-led all-time IPL XI
Jun 29, 2020 11:42 IST
Kamya Panjabi says break-up with Karan Patel pushed her into depression
Jun 29, 2020 11:40 IST
National Statistics Day: Remembering PC Mahalanobis
Jun 29, 2020 11:37 IST
Mickey Mouse, Doraemon distribute books, food to children of Mumbai slums
Jun 29, 2020 11:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.