Shivraj Singh Chouhan will celebrate Ayodhya event at hospital with lighting of diyas

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is undergoing treatment for Covid-19 has been chairing cabinet meetings from his hospital bed. (ANI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced his intentions to light up earthen lamps at the Bhopal hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease, to celebrate the August 5 ground-breaking ceremony for construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Chouhan has also requested his ministers to celebrate the occasion by lighting earthen lamps on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It’s due to the struggle and sacrifice of the devotees of Lord Ram that Ram Mandir is being constructed. Today and tomorrow I will light earthen lamps at the hospital. You also light earthen lamps and decorate your houses,” Chouhan told his cabinet from his hospital bed during a virtual meet on Tuesday.

Later, in a series of tweets, Chouhan recalled the days of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and credited PM Narendra Modi for the realization of this moment.

“We are blessed to see the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple tomorrow. The devotees of Lord Ram struggled for 500 years for this pleasurable moment. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s iron resolve and sacrifices of lakhs of Ram devotees has made this pious moment possible,” he said.

Chouhan’s announcement follows an appeal by the Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Teerth Trust asking people to decorate houses, chant hymns and light earthen lamps to celebrate the stone laying foundation of the Ayodhya Ram temple.

Only 175 invitees will attend the ceremony live in Ayodhya, while everyone else has been requested to celebrate the event at their homes.

“CM said that we’re fortunate to witness this. Today from 6-7 pm, everyone will light earthen lamps at their homes. Tomorrow is a historic day. Earthen lamps will be lit today & tomorrow. Houses of ministers, MPs, MLAs will be illuminated,” said Narottam Mishra, a minister in Chouhan government.

It’s not just the ruling BJP which is buoyant about the event, former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and current chief of Congress’ state unit, Kamal Nath has been leading the celebrations with religious ceremonies in the state.

On Tuesday, Nath hosted a ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital at his residence and announced that 11 silver bricks will be sent for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The bricks, Nath said, were bought from contributions made by members of the Congress.

“We will send 11 silver bricks for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya on the behalf of citizens of Madhya Pradesh,” the former chief minister said.

He also credited late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for ordering the unlocking of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site in 1985.

“These are our sentiments... Rajivji had said in 1989 that ‘Ram Rajya’ should come to the country. It’s due to Rajiv Gandhi that the dream of Ram temple is coming true. Had he been alive, he would have been very happy,” Nath said.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Ayodhya for the event along with several other prominent invitees like yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Swami Avdeshanand have arrived in Ayodhya to attend the foundation laying ceremony.

Bhagwat, along with PM Modi, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP governor Anandiben Patel and the president of Ram Mandir Trust, Nitya Gopal Das will be present on stage for the event.