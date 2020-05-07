Sections
‘Shocked and saddened’: South Korean envoy on gas leak at Andhra chemical plant

At least 11 people died and hundreds more were taken ill after a gas leak at the LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village at Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. South Korea’s LG Chem, which owns the plant, said the leak had been brought under control.

Updated: May 07, 2020 15:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Emergency services rushed more than 300 people to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from areas near the chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village near Visakhapatnam onThursday. (PTI PHOTO.)

South Korean ambassador Shin Bong-kil on Thursday expressed shock and sorrow at the accident at the LG Polymers plant in Andhra Pradesh, describing it as a “highly unfortunate incident”.

“I am shocked and saddened by the news of the accident that occurred at the LG Polymers plant in Venkatapuram, Andhra Pradesh, that caused loss of valuable lives with many falling ill,” Shin said in a statement.

Watch | Vizag gas leak: PM Modi holds meet with NDMA; gas neutralized | Key details





“This was a highly unfortunate incident and our deepest condolences go out to those affected by this tragic event. We pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been taken ill.”



Australia’s deputy high commissioner Rod Hilton too sent condolences on behalf of all Australians to the families of the dead. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Visakhapatnam and @AndhraPradeshCM in the wake of this tragedy,” Hilton tweeted.

Emergency services rushed more than 300 people to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from areas near the chemical plant, police officials said.

