‘Shocked at the devastating news’: Rahul Gandhi on Kozhikode Air India plane mishap

An Air India Express flight with passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing, in Kozhikode, Friday night. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reacted to the plane mishap in Kerala’s Kozhikode and prayed for the speedy recovery of those involved in the accident. “Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Rahul Gandhi said.

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers on board en route from Dubai skidded off the runway while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday killing one of the pilots of the aircraft in the mishap.

The flight was about to land when the accident happened. After overshooting the runway, the aircraft broke into pieces. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area. The flight skidded off the runaway amidst bad weather at 7.38 pm. There were 191 passengers, including crew members on board the flight.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said, “Deeply distressed to hear about the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode. Prayers are with the bereaved families and those injured. We are ascertaining further details.”

Union home minister Amit Shah has instructed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to reach the site of crash and said, “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.”

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the mishap saying, “My deepest condolences to the loved ones of crew members, passengers who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane mishap in Kozhikode. Praying for the well being and recovery of all survivors.”