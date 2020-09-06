Shocked locals blame police for rise in crime

LUCKNOW: Cases of rape and murder of three minor girls in Lakhimpur Kheri between August 14 and September 3 have put the focus on the state of policing in the district located 124 km north of the state capital.

A fourth case of unnatural death of a minor girl in the same district came to light on Sunday morning when the body of a 13-year-old Dalit girl was found hanging.

While the police said it was death by suicide, the family members of the girl alleged that this was a case of rape and murder and demanded a thorough investigation.

Lakhimpur Kheri’s superintendent of Police (SP) Satendra Kumar blamed the “sociological and psychological depravity of youth” for the recent crimes, but local residents accused the police of a “lax approach” in the handling of law and order.

Surendra Mishra, a lecturer and resident of Lakhimpur Kheri, said, “It appears that the police failed to handle these cases with prudence which led to a repeat of similar offences.”

A few others also questioned the functioning of the police. “I have not seen such ghastly incidents being reported in our district with this frequency (before). I don’t know who to blame for this but isn’t it the work of the police to stop such incidents?” questioned Dilip Nath Rana, a social worker in the district.

He also questioned what anti-Romeo squads, small groups formed by the local administration to check crimes against women, were doing. “I have not seen them in action for over a year now,” he added.

The police asserted that they arrested the accused in each incident.

“Only arresting the criminals will not work. Police must begin a drive against criminals, who have a past record of crime against women. They must increase police presence in the area to instill a sense of confidence amongst locals and fear among criminals,” suggested retired deputy SP Harpal Singh.

Lakhimpur Kheri district magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh met Kumar on Sunday to discuss the recent incidents.

“The district administration and local police, along with our civil society, will work together to stop these incidents,” the DM said.