Home / India News / Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh

Shocking and unacceptable, says Congress on Indian Army casualties in Ladakh

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor said the development was “tragic news” and needed “resolute handling” by the government.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)

The Congress has described the death of Indian soldiers in a violent face-off in eastern Ladakh as shocking, unbelievable and unacceptable.

“Shocking, Unbelievable & Unacceptable! Will the Raksha Mantri confirm?,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

“The tragic news from Ladakh is shocking & calls for resolute handling by our Govt. Meanwhile let us bow our heads in tribute to the three martyrs who gave their lives to protect India, & honour those who serve on our borders every day, risking their lives for our nation,” Tharoor said in a tweet.



The clash in Ladakh came weeks after the stand-off began.

Earlier on Tuesday, the army said in a statement that it had suffered multiple casualties, including that of an officer, in a “violent face off” with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday night in eastern Ladakh. It also said that there were casualties on both sides.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the current operational situation after the clash on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), along with the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs.

The clash in Ladakh came a day after Singh in a virtual rally that focused on Jammu and Kashmir said India and China want to resolve the stand-off between their border troops through dialogue. At the same time, he underlined that the government will never compromise on national pride and that India is no longer a weak nation, he added.

