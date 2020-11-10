Sections
Home / India News / Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J&K’s Kutpora

Shopian encounter: 2 unidentified terrorists neutralised in J&K’s Kutpora

According to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the troops of 178 CRPF along with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint cordonand search operation in Kutpora, Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 11:59 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Shopian Jammu and Kashmir

A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am. (AP)

At least two unidentified terrorists neutralised in an ongoing operation in Kutpora area of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am, the CRPF said.

A brief exchange of fire had occurred between the troops and terrorists at 6 am, the CRPF said.

