Home / India News / Shops and markets, except those in containment zones, to open from Monday

Shops and markets, except those in containment zones, to open from Monday

Barber shops, salons and spas will also start functioning in non-prohibited localities while e-commerce websites will be allowed to commence the delivery of non-essential items, as per the Home Ministry.

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:32 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Barber shops, parlours and spas will be allowed to open, except in containment zones, while take-away and food delivery services by restaurants will also function. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

All shops and markets except those located in containment zones will open from Monday, more than 50 days after the countrywide lockdown was announced to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Barber shops, salons and spas will also start functioning in non-prohibited localities while e-commerce websites will be allowed to commence the delivery of non-essential items, as per the Home Ministry.

Issuing fresh guidelines for the extended period of the lockdown till May 31, the Union Home Ministry on Sunday announced that all shops, except those in containment zones and malls, will be allowed to open from Monday with staggered timings during lockdown 4.0.

Local authorities will have to ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings and follow social distancing norms, the home ministry said all shops shall have to ensure six feet distance (‘2 gaz ki doori’) between customers and will not allow more than five persons at a time in their premises.



Barber shops, parlours and spas will be allowed to open, except in containment zones, while take-away and food delivery services by restaurants will also function.

However, hotels, restaurants, cinema halls, malls, swimming pools and gyms will remain shut. Any social, political or religious functions will not be allowed to take place and places of worship will be closed till May 31, it said.

Shops providing essential commodities have been allowed to open since the beginning of the lockdown while neighbourhood shops and stand-alone shops of non-essential items were allowed to open from May 4.

Delivery of essential goods by e-commerce companies was allowed earlier too.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 for 21 days in a bid to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first extended till May 3 and again till May 17.

