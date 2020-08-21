Sections
Shops, offices to remain shut on weekends in Hry

Gurugram: All shopping malls, market complexes, public and private offices except those dealing with essential goods and services will remain shut on every Saturday and Sunday in...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:55 IST

By Archana Mishra,

Gurugram: All

shopping malls, market complexes, public and private offices except those dealing with essential goods and services will remain shut on every Saturday and Sunday in Haryana till any further orders to contain the spread of Covid-19, according to an order issued by the state government on Friday.

Senior state officials, however, clarified that it is not a weekend lockdown as there is no restriction on the movement of people and traffic.

The decision was declared by the state home minister, Anil Vij, on Twitter on Friday evening. “All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to Covid-19.”

Keshani Anand Arora, chief secretary, who is also the chairperson of the executive committee of the state disaster management authority issued an order in the evening in this regard.



A senior state official privy to the matter said that the decision has been taken as citizens are taking a callous approach in dealing with the pandemic. “No curfew has been imposed. Since gatherings are taking place and huge rush of people is seen in market complexes, we are noticing citizens are taking the pandemic lightly,” the official said.

The state tally has reached 52,129, with the death toll at 585.

In a press statement issued from Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said that these orders shall remain in force till any further notice is issued. It will have no effect on public and private transport.

Shopping malls and market associations in the city, however, expressed disappointment on the move. Aman Bajaj, member, Metropolitan Mall Association, said that they never anticipated the move by the state government. “Shop owners are disappointed with the step taken by the state government to close shops on weekends. The business is already affected as malls opened in the later stages of the unlock phase. In a week, there are nearly three to four days with no sale at all. We were gradually regaining our customers on Saturdays and Sundays as people are occupied during the weekday due to work from home. The decision will affect us badly.”

Harinder Rana, president, Palam Vyapar Kendra Market Association, said that the business will be affected. “But nothing can be done as it is a government order and we cannot go against them. We have been informed that challans will be issued if shops except those dealing in essential goods are opened on weekends,” said Rana.

