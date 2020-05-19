Shops reopen in Rajasthan; business revival unlikely before 2021, say industry leaders

As the state government eased restrictions in the fourth phase of the lockdown, jewellery, garments stores and salons opened tentatively in Rajasthan on Tuesday after almost two months of shutdown necessitated in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jaipur, which has around 1.25 lakh shops with at least 20,000 are in the walled city, continues to be in the red and since curfew has been imposed in several areas, markets and stores that are reopening will have to function in a more challenging environment.

A majority of garment stores, jewellery outlets in Jaipur’s main market, MI Road, reopened on Tuesday, however, there were very few customers. As people are still hesitant to step out due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, other markets and shops in the city too waited to welcome customers.

Most shops have put notices outside their entrances that read ‘No entry without masks’ and sanitisers have been kept outside for the customers.

Sanjay Kala, president of the Jaipur Jewellers Association does not see the jewellery business picking up for the next one year. “People will spend less on jewellery. Incomes have dried up, jobs are being lost so people’s priorities are now different,” he said.

“Since jewellery is more for show, with small gatherings and less opulent marriages, spending on jewellery will go down” he added.

He said the association will write to chief minister Ashok Gehlot to let jewellery shops in the walled city also open. “Those shops that are not in the containment zone should be allowed to open.”

Siddharth Palawat of Textorium, a garments store on MI Road said they were visited by customers on Tuesday. The store is following the regulations such as wearing masks and sanitising hands. Customers are also being scanned with thermal scanners.

“We are hopeful that business will pick up in a few months,” he said.

Natasha Singh Chauhan, who owns Tangerine salon in the civil lines area, said the response of customers had been very positive. “We had 10-11 customers on the first day. I was getting calls from customers even during the lockdown. Now that we have opened, I am hopeful that business will pick up in a few months.”

Chauhan said the salon is following all the guidelines stated by the government. “We have called only 4-5 of our staff members and they are wearing masks, gloves and face shields. We service 5-6 clients at a time so there is no overcrowding,” she said.

Om Taneja, owner of Pratapsons store, however, said they had no customers on Tuesday. He does not foresee the business picking up anytime soon. “The effect of the pandemic will last through 2020,” he said, who is also the president of the Rajasthan suits and sarees traders’ association.

Arun Agarwal, executive vice president of the Federation of Rajasthan Trade and Industry, says trade and industry have been hit up to 80% by the Covid-19 pandemic. While factories have reopened, there is scarcity of labour and lack of demand in the market. Businesses won’t pick up till demand is not generated, he said. He did not see businesses reviving before 2021, he said.