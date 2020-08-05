Should have given written complaint if he feared for Sushant’s safety: Mumbai Police on father’s claim

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bihar Police said that Rhea Chakraborty, against whom Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR in Patna, is absconding. (HT PHOTO.)

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday reiterated that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s father should have made a written complaint earlier this year, if he feared for his son’s safety. The actor’s father had earlier in a video statement said that he had warned the Mumbai Police in February that he was worried about his son’s life.

“I told Sushant’s father clearly that he should give a written complaint. He wanted a person named Miranda to be kept in police custody. We never received any written complaint from him,” DCP Paramjit S Dahiya (Mumbai Police) said on Sushant Singh Rajput’s father sending him Whatsapp messages on February 25.

A month and a half after the 34-year-old actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14, the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe into the sudden death of the actor.

A bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that the truth behind the actor’s death should be revealed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre, told the apex court that the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI probe in the case had been accepted.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by actress Rhea Chakraborty, who is seeking transfer of an FIR, accusing her of abetting the suicide of the actor, from Patna to Mumbai.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bihar Police said that Rhea Chakraborty, against whom Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR in Patna, is absconding and has not been in touch with the police.

“Rhea Chakraborty is not in touch with us. She is absconding, she is not coming forward. We don’t have any information about her being in touch with the Mumbai Police either,” Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey said.

His statement came on a day when the Supreme Court heard a petition filed by Chakraborty seeking to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.