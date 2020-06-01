Should hospitals be reserved for Delhi residents amid Covid-19 crisis? CM Kejriwal seeks public vote

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought public suggestion on whether hospitals across the national capital should be reserved only for residents amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The chief minister’s office (CMO), in a tweet, stated that the suggestions can be sent by June 5, 5pm.

Also read: Delhi to open hair salons, all shops, announces CM Arvind Kejriwal

People can share their suggestions by dialling 1031 or dropping in their messages via WhatsApp or an email.

“Hon’ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal has sought suggestions from the people of Delhi on whether Delhi hospitals should be reserved for Delhi residents during the Corona pandemic. Send in your suggestions by 5th June, 5 PM,” the tweet read.

Watch l Delhi seals borders for a week, CM Kejriwal seeks suggestions for future

People can send their suggestions by dropping a WhatsApp text to 8800007722 or emailing at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister held an online address on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and the fifth phase of the lockdown.

Kejriwal announced that Delhi’s borders will be sealed for the next week with an exemption to essential services.

“We will take a decision again in one week to open borders after suggestions from citizens,” he said.

“In autos, e-rickshaws and other vehicles, as per earlier orders, the number of passengers was fixed. But now we are lifting the restrictions on the number of passengers travelling in auto, e-rickshaws and other vehicles,” Kejriwal said today.

Covid-19 cases in the national capital now near the 20,000-mark. On Monday, as per the data shared by the Ministry of Health, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally stood at 19,844. There have been 473 fatalities while 8,478 have recovered from the deadly contagion in the national capital till date.