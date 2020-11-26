Shouldn’t be any politics: Kejriwal’s message on AAP’s 8th anniversary

At a time Delhi is grappling with the third wave of Covid-19, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged his partymen to extend their helping hand to the needy, on the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the Aam Aadmi Party.

There should be no politics at this times, the AAP chief said. “Congratulations to all of you on the 8th foundation day of the Aam Aadmi Party today. The country and humanity are at a very difficult phase at this time. I appeal to every worker to help people. Distribute masks, transport the sick to the hospital, give bread to the hungry. There shouldn’t be any politics at this time. Serve the people by taking everyone along,” tweeted the Delhi CM.

The Aam Aadmi Party was officially launched on November 26 in 2012 and had made its debut in the politics with the 2013 Delhi Legislative Assembly Polls.

Delhi has recorded an unprecedented number of new cases during the third wave which began from the last week of October due to multiple factors, including festivals, covid fatigue, air pollution and winter season. To fight the uncontrollable surge, the Delhi government has quadrupled the fine on not wearing masks, not following social distancing or spitting in public places to Rs 2,000 from the initial Rs 500.

Amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad have started Covid-19 random testing on the Delhi border to avoid its spillover.