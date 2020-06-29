Show-cause notice to 10 TMC leaders amid graft charges

Kolkata: Amid allegations of corruption in distribution of relief by Trinamool Congress (TMC) office bearers during the Covid-19 lockdown and after cyclone Amphan, the ruling party in West Bengal has issued show cause notice to at least 10 leaders in north and south Bengal.

Among those pulled up for alleged corruption are civic body officer bearers from Asansol and Durgapur towns in West Burdwan district and Dhupguri town in north Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district.

On Monday, the North 24 Parganas district administration also made 20 villagers of Deganga refund the amount of Rs 20,000 each of them received for repairing houses damaged by the cyclone. Unrest over alleged nepotism had rocked Deganga last week, leading to 15 arrests and vandalism at the office of the community bock development officer.

While the civic body members from the two West Burdwan towns were allegedly involved in anomalies in distribution of ration, those in Dhupguri faced charges of misusing power and anti-party activity. “I will not name anyone but six elected members of the civic board have been issued show cause notice,” said TMC’s Jalpaiguri district unit president Krishna Kumar Kalyani.

“Let there be an inquiry against me in seven days and the truth will come out,” said Dhupguri municipality vice-chairman Rajesh Singh, one of the accused. Another accused councillor, Gautam Basak, alleged that he had been framed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In Bankura district, former minister Shyamaprasad Mukherjee was also issued a show cause notice. Mukherjee visited the TMC headquarters on Monday to submit his reply. He refused to say why he was pulled up. “The party wanted to know something. I have submitted all documents,” he said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh and other party leaders described the disciplinary actions as “eyewash.”

“The police should be drawing up FIRs against these leaders. Why is their party asking them to explain their crime,” said BJP vice president Jay Prakash Majumdar.

BJP state vice president and Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh on Monday submitted a memorandum to governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and alleged that BJP workers had been assaulted and deprived of relief materials and compensation in the Sandeshkhali area in North 24 Parganas.