Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda arrested over drug allegations

A team from the NCB raided the residence of Showik in Santa Cruz (West) area and Miranda’s residence in suburban Andheri (West) area during the early hours of Friday where some evidence had been collected.

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 22:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A team of NCB officials accompanied by police officials raided the residence of Showik in Santa Cruz (West) area. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday night arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in connection with the drugs probe linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Deputy director KPS Malhotra of the NCB said, “We have informed Showik and Samuel Miranda’s family and both have been arrested under several sections of NDPS act”. Both will be produced in the court on Saturday, he added.

A team from the bureau raided the residence of Showik in Santa Cruz (West) area and Miranda’s residence in suburban Andheri (West) area in the early hours of Friday. Some evidence had been collected from both the places.

Earlier, the NCB arrested two drug peddlers operating in Mumbai named Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar.



Also read: Shashank director says he met Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, ‘hinted’ at film: ‘Don’t know why they have reacted in this manner’

NCB sources said both Vilatra and Parihar revealed Showik’s and Miranda’s name upon interrogation.

An analysis of Showik’s chats revealed that on March 17, 2020, he shared Vilatra’s contact number with Samuel Miranda and asked to pay him Rs 10,000 for 5gms of drugs. Thereafter, Miranda contacted Vilatra for the first time on Showik’s behest, NCB officials added.

The bureau pointed out that there were several instances where Parihar arranged drugs and was in regular contact with Showik.

Parihar is learnt to have links with the narcotics case registered against Rhea Chakraborty and many others. Rhea is the main accused in the death case of the 34-year-old actor which is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges and NCB.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14.

