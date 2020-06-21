Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Shows CPM’s true allegiance’: Cong, BJP question Kerala CM’s ‘silence’ on Chinese aggression

‘Shows CPM’s true allegiance’: Cong, BJP question Kerala CM’s ‘silence’ on Chinese aggression

Congress and BJP have asked CPM to clarify its stand on the issue of Chinese aggression and questioned the silence of party leaders on this issue.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 20:55 IST

By Ramesh Babu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is under attack over his alleged silence on Chinese aggression. (PTI Photo)

Kerala opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday questioned the CPI (M)’s silence over Chinese act of aggression killing 20 Indian soldiers last week and said the communist party’s ideological baggage makes it soft towards India’s neighbour.

“Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan is holding a press briefing every day. He did not utter a single word about the brutal killing of our soldiers. Even party general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s words are subdued in this regard. We want the party to explain its position,” Chennithala said.

He added that the CPI(M)’s youth wing usually carries out poster wars all over the state on such issues, but it was silent this time. “It seems the party is still soft towards China. We have many examples to cite to prove this point,” he said referring to the party’s controversial position after the 1962 China attack.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also questioned the left party’s silence over the martyrdom of Indian soldiers. “If anything happens in any part of the world, the CM reacts immediately, but this time he is totally silent. It shows the party’s true allegiance,” said BJP state president K Surendran.



Amid war of words, the Congress has decided to rally behind PCC president Mullappally Ramachandran who was targeted for his controversial remarks against state health minister K K Shailaja. He had called her ‘Covid Rani’ and ‘Nipah Rajkumari’ two days ago inviting intense criticism. The CM had dubbed these remarks anti-women and questioned the Congress Party’s silence over them.

“We don’t need a certificate from the CM. People know who uses the most abusive language in the state. The CM is targeting him to deflect attention from expatriates’ woes,” Chennithala said, adding more than 280 people from the state died due to covid-19 in Gulf countries but the CM was blocking their return citing lame excuses.

Also Read: Playing the long game with China | Opinion

Though the PCC chief’s remarks triggered a controversy, he refused to apologise saying a section of the media had twisted his words and ‘Rani’ and ‘Rajkumari’ were not derogatory terms. He had made these remarks on Friday while Inaugurating Ramesh Chennithala’s day-long fast in front of the state secretariat demanding the withdrawal of a government circular insisting on Covid-free certificates for expatriates returning to the state.

As India and China clash, it is time to heed Chanakya | Opinion

Meanwhile, the state’s virus graph is going up steadily with 133 new cases taking the total to 3,172 positive cases so far. Out of these, 1,490 are active and 1,659 have recovered. The state has reported 22 deaths so far. The difficulty in tracing contacts of fresh cases is worrying the state. On Sunday, it reported the highest single day spike of 133 cases since the outbreak began in the state in January last.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chess will not remain an online sport: Emil Sutovsky
Jun 21, 2020 21:24 IST
Monsoon to arrive in Chandigarh on June 25: IMD
Jun 21, 2020 21:22 IST
In a blow to Indians, Donald Trump says H-1B suspension coming any day now
Jun 21, 2020 21:13 IST
Three of Raipur Rani family among 7 Covid-19 cases in Panchkula
Jun 21, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.