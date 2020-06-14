Sections
Shrines to open from Monday in Bhopal, but traditional rituals will be barred

All the guidelines will be properly displayed at the shrines and devotees will have to wear face masks besides maintaining social and physical distance. All the shrines will be closed for the day at 9 pm.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The management of shrines will make arrangements for thermal screening and sanitisers. (HT PHOTO.)

Shrines will reopen in state capital Bhopal from Monday onwards outside containment zones but with prohibition on traditional rituals, as per the district administration’s order.

“Devotees will not be allowed to touch the idols and holy books. Distribution of prasad and charanamrit, and sprinkling of holy water will be prohibited. There will be no permission for offering flowers, coconuts, incense sticks etc and also ringing of bells will remain prohibited,” said the district administration’s official release.

The district administration and police officials had a meeting with religious leaders on Saturday to discuss with them the do’s and don’ts on opening of the shrines.

The administration has made it clear that there will be no function organised and no crowds and also there will be no choir singing and recital of Guruvani. Wudu will be performed at home only before visiting a mosque.



All the guidelines will be properly displayed at the shrines and devotees will have to wear face masks besides maintaining social and physical distance. All the shrines will be closed for the day at 9 pm, as per the release.

The management of shrines will make arrangements for thermal screening and sanitisers. No one having symptoms of cold, cough and fever will be allowed to enter the shrines. There will be sanitisation of the premises regularly.

SHOPS AND MARKETS

According to another order of district collector Tarun Kumar Pithode, all the shops and markets will run for five days in a week outside containment zones while there will be closure of the same for two days. Essential services will be available on all days of the week.

