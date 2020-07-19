Sections
Home / India News / Shunned by villagers for suspected Covid-19, man throws dead baby into canal in Kurnool

Shunned by villagers for suspected Covid-19, man throws dead baby into canal in Kurnool

Vali told the police that he had contacted the village elders to request them to make arrangements for the burial, but they allegedly refused to allow the body into the village fearing that she might have contracted the infection, since there were a number of Covid-19 cases in Nandyal Hospital.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:16 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The incident happened at Chabolu village of Nandyal block in the district on Saturday. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district threw his stillborn baby into an irrigation canal, after the people of his village allegedly refused to bury the body in the local graveyard fearing that she might have contracted coronavirus, the police said.

The incident happened at Chabolu village of Nandyal block in the district on Saturday.

Nandyal rural police inspector Divakar Reddy told reporters that Shamsha Vali, a resident of Kotapadu village of Sirivella block, took his pregnant wife Madar Bee to the Nandyal Government General Hospital for delivery on Friday evening. On Saturday morning, she gave birth to a stillborn baby girl. The grieving couple wanted to bury the body of the infant after returning to their village.

Vali told the police that he had contacted the village elders to request them to make arrangements for the burial, but they allegedly refused to allow the body into the village fearing that she might have contracted the infection, since there were a number of Covid-19 cases in Nandyal Hospital.



Having no other option, Vali dumped the body of the infant in the Kurnool-Cuddapah Canal (KC Canal) at Chabolu village on his way back to the village along with his wife. Later in the evening, some locals found the body of the infant floating in the canal water and immediately alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and based on the information written on the tag tied to the infant’s body, they could identify the parents. When questioned, Vali informed that his wife had delivered the stillborn baby and he had no other choice but to dump it as the villagers did not agree to bury the body in the village.

The police later convinced the villagers and got the body buried at the graveyard. “We have not booked any case as it was a stillborn baby,” the inspector said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Move out of media lens to see people’s contribution in pandemic fight
Jul 19, 2020 16:23 IST
Diedhiou racially abused over penalty miss in English soccer
Jul 19, 2020 16:22 IST
Resort birthday party busted in Pune, 11 doctors booked
Jul 19, 2020 16:21 IST
Sex trade busted in Pimpri-Chinchwad
Jul 19, 2020 16:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.