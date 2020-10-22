Sections
Home / India News / Siblings drown in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

Siblings drown in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 02:33 IST

By Karn Pratap Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said that around 2 pm, the Kalindi Kunj police station received a call regarding drowning of two girls in Agra Canal. (Image used for representation). (HT FILE PHOTO.)

Two sisters, aged 15 and 8 years, died due to drowning in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar while collecting plastic bottles and other articles floating in the water on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The brother of the two girls and other children saw them drowning and screamed for help. But by the time help arrived and the sisters were rescued, the two had died, police said.

Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said that around 2 pm, the Kalindi Kunj police station received a call regarding drowning of two girls in Agra Canal.

A police team reached the spot and enquiry revealed that the two sisters Anjali,15, and Priyanka,8, were playing near the canal with their brother and other children.



“While playing they went to pick some plastic bottles and other articles floating in the water in the canal. They went deep into the water and drowned. The other children screamed for help and some locals rushed there and rescued the children with the help of private divers,” said the additional DCP.

According to the police, the two sisters were rushed to AIIMS in a CATS ambulance and private vehicles where they were declared brought dead. The mother of the dead sisters, Rajkumari, works as a domestic help in Kailash Colony. The children were being looked after by their uncle.

“The spot was inspected by the crime team. Statements of the family members and other people were recorded but they did not suspect any foul play. The bodies of the girls were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. An inquest proceeding has been initiated,” the additional DCP said.

