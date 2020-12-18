Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C

Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C

Districts of Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Bundi will face cold wave/severe cold wave or cold day. After December 21, the temperatures are likely to increase by a few notches

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:50 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Representational Image. (HT file)

Chilly northerly winds from the Himalayas brought down the mercury in Rajasthan, the night temperature dipped to -1 degree Celsius (C) in Mount Abu, whereas in plains, Sikar was recorded as the coldest place with a minimum of 0.5 degrees C.

Meteorological department director Radhey Shyam said under the impact of northerly winds, several areas in north and north-west would reel under cold wave and the same cold conditions would continue to prevail for the next three days.

He said districts of Shri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu, Alwar, Bharatpur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Bundi will face cold wave/severe cold wave or cold day. After December 21, the temperatures are likely to increase by a few notches, he added.

Churu and Pilani shivered at 2.2 and 2.5 degrees C respectively. Temperatures were higher in Jaislamer (5.2 degrees C), Alwar (6.6 degrees C), Jodhpur (7.1 degrees C), Barmer (7.5 degrees C), Kota (8.1 degrees C), and Jaipur (8.4 degrees C) respectively.

Meanwhile, an earthquake of the medium intensity of magnitude 4.2 hit Alwar district of Rajasthan on Thursday at 11.46 pm. No casualty or damage to property was reported.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Oxford says Covid-19 vaccine has good immune response with 2-dose regime
by Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chilly spell in Delhi-NCR intensifies, no relief till Dec 21: IMD
by Jayashree Nandi
SC order on contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PM Modi to address MP farmers today amid protests against farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Farmers’ protest: Jhatikara border open for two-wheelers, pedestrian
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh
by HT Entertainment Desk
Kangana slams food delivery service for playing referee in Diljit feud
by HT Entertainment Desk
Sikar coldest in Rajasthan, records minimum of 0.5 deg C
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.