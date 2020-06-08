Sections
Home / India News / Sikar inmate gives birth to baby boy in jail

Sikar inmate gives birth to baby boy in jail

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 13:36 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Jaipur

Image for representation. (File photo)

A woman from Rajasthan’s Sikar district, who had allegedly axed her husband to death after he molested her minor sister, delivered a baby at the district jail on Sunday morning, officials said. They added that it was an emotional moment for the entire jail staff as it was the first time when they had heard any good news in the jail.

Sourabh Swami, deputy jailor at Shivsinghpura district jail, said that for the first time in the history of the jail, which is functional since August 1992, an inmate has delivered a baby inside its premises.  

“The lady was admitted to the jail on Friday. She remained very silent and was not speaking to anybody but around 2.30 am on Sunday, she suffered from labour pain after which the staff immediately called the jail doctors and an ambulance. As she was been taken to the hospital, the inmate told the doctors to carry out her delivery inside the jail only,” Swami added.

He further said that the doctors and the jail staff agreed and the delivery was carried inside the jail premises. The undertrial inmate gave birth to a baby boy after which both were admitted to a government hospital. Both mother and child are healthy. The weight of the baby is around three kilograms.



The undertrial inmate was arrested on June 3. The woman had told the police that she had called her 15-year-old minor sister to take care of her as the delivery date was nearing. On June 1, her 30-year-old husband, who works as a daily wage labourer, molested her sister. When she intervened, her husband, who is an alcoholic, started beating her, she said.

On June, at around 3.30 am, when the husband was sleeping, she attacked him multiple times with an axe which led to his death. She allegedly dug a pit behind her house and buried the body. In the morning, the woman reached the local police station and confessed to the crime.

