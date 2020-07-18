Sections
Home / India News / Sikh community leader Nidan Singh Sachdeva released from captivity in Afghanistan

Sikh community leader Nidan Singh Sachdeva released from captivity in Afghanistan

India has welcome the release of Nidan Singh while expressing concern at the continued targeting of religious minorities in Afghanistan.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 22:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian government had been in touch with Afghanistan government for release of Nidan Singh. (Courtesy: Twitter-@MEAIndia)

Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh community of Afghanistan, who was kidnapped in Paktia province on 22 June 2020, was released from captivity followed by efforts made by Afghanistan government and community elders, ministry of external affairs said on Saturday.

While expressing its appreciation for the efforts made for his release, the foreign affairs ministry reiterated its concern over continued targeting of minorities by terrorists at the behest of their “external supporters”.

“We convey our appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Nidan Singh. Targeting and persecution of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters, remains a matter of grave concern,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava tweeted, without explicitly naming Pakistan.

Nedan Singh, a helper at a local gurdwara, was kidnapped by unidentified persons in Paktia province in eastern Afghanistan last month leading to a strong condemnation from the Indian government.



The government had since been in touch with authorities in Afghanistan for his release and also to ensure the safety, security and well-being of the minority community in Afghanistan.

The abduction followed the killing of around 30 members of the Sikh community in a terror attack on a place of worship in Kabul on March 25. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State, though Indian officials pointed out the role of Haqqani Network and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Afghanistan’s Sikh minority has dwindled to a few hundred families after being targeted by the Taliban and other groups in recent decades. Most of the Sikh minorities in Afghanistan live in Kabul, Jalalabad and Ghazni

Post his abduction, the Afghan Sikh community in the United States had also urged for his release and requested the Indian government to grant them legal entry with long-term residency multiple-entry visa.

In a letter on May 4, Congressman John Garamendi, co-chair of the Sikh Caucus, and 25 others stated that the Sikh community continues to be under “grave” threat from Islamic State terrorist attacks directed at Sikhs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rusty Barcelona still can win Champions League: Setien
Jul 18, 2020 23:32 IST
Panjab University ready to issue online degrees through NAD
Jul 18, 2020 23:30 IST
In Bihar, paid isolation facility at hotels for Covid-19 positive healthcare workers
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
Panjab University likely to win MAKA trophy for second year in a row
Jul 18, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.