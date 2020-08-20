Sikh holy site Hemkund Sahib’s portals to open on September 4

Sections
Updated: Aug 20, 2020 09:23 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara in Chamoli district. (Uttarakhand tourism department)

The portals of one of the holiest shrines of Sikhism, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, will open for the pilgrims on September 4 at 10 am in Chamoli district, said officials on Wednesday.

The management of the Sikh holy site usually opens its portals for the pilgrims in May but this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the opening was delayed, the officials stated.

Swati S Bhadauria, district magistrate of Chamoli district under whose jurisdiction the holy site falls, said, “The decision to open the portals was taken after a discussion with the members of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.”

“Due to the pandemic, all pilgrims coming from outside the state need to get a Covid-19 test done with a negative test report within 72 hours of their journey before entering the state. Similarly, they also need to get the e-pass from the government website for the same,” said Bhadauria.



Also read: Uttarakhand logs highest single-day jump of Covid fatalities; state tally over 13,000

She informed that during the pilgrimage, all Covid-19 preventive norms will be implemented including maintaining social distancing inside the Gurdwara, wearing masks and others.

Vice-president of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, Narendrajit Singh Bindra, said, “This time there was a delay in the opening of portals because of the pandemic. But after the decision, we have made all the arrangements in accordance with the Covid-19 norms.”

He said, “Due to the pandemic and related restrictions, only 100 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the gurudwara on a given day.”

