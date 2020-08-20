Sikh holy site Hemkund Sahib’s portals to open on September 4

The portals of one of the holiest shrines of Sikhism, Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand, will open for the pilgrims on September 4 at 10 am in Chamoli district, said officials on Wednesday.

The management of the Sikh holy site usually opens its portals for the pilgrims in May but this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the opening was delayed, the officials stated.

Swati S Bhadauria, district magistrate of Chamoli district under whose jurisdiction the holy site falls, said, “The decision to open the portals was taken after a discussion with the members of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee.”

“Due to the pandemic, all pilgrims coming from outside the state need to get a Covid-19 test done with a negative test report within 72 hours of their journey before entering the state. Similarly, they also need to get the e-pass from the government website for the same,” said Bhadauria.

She informed that during the pilgrimage, all Covid-19 preventive norms will be implemented including maintaining social distancing inside the Gurdwara, wearing masks and others.

Vice-president of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust, Narendrajit Singh Bindra, said, “This time there was a delay in the opening of portals because of the pandemic. But after the decision, we have made all the arrangements in accordance with the Covid-19 norms.”

He said, “Due to the pandemic and related restrictions, only 100 pilgrims will be allowed to visit the gurudwara on a given day.”