Home / India News / Sikh ‘jatha’ from India to leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday

Sikh ‘jatha’ from India to leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 14:36 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Amritsar Punjab

Amid the threat posed by the virus, Pakistan has asked pilgrims to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines of their country. (PTI Photo | Representational image)

A Sikh Jatha from India is set to leave for Nankana Sahib in Pakistan on Friday on the occasion of Guru Nanak’s 551st birth anniversary.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is on November 30.

“We’ll pray to Guru Maharaj to end this #COVID19 pandemic so that we can also visit Kartarpur Sahib freely,” said Laxman Singh, a jatha (pilgrim) member.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on November 19 had made the announcement regarding the Sikh jatha’s visit to Nankana Sahib from November 27 to December 1.

“A Sikh jatha from India will visit Nankana Sahib from November 27 to December 1 on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji,” MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

Amid the threat posed by the virus, Pakistan has asked pilgrims to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines of their country. A Covid-19 negative report has been made mandatory for every visitor to gain entry to Pakistan.

