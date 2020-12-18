Sections
Home / India News / Sikh preacher Baba Ram Singh’s mortal remains cremated in Karnal

Sikh preacher Baba Ram Singh’s mortal remains cremated in Karnal

A note purportedly left by the preacher said he was unable to bear the “pain of farmers” who have been protesting against the Centre’s agriculture reform laws at the Delhi borders.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:32 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Karnal

Devotees pay homage at the mortal remains of Baba Ram Singh. (PTI Photo)

Mortal remains of Sikh preacher Baba Ram Singh, who is believed to have taken his own life in support of farmers’ agitation against the three Central farm laws, were consigned to flames at Singhera village of Karnal district in Haryana on Friday.

Thousands of his followers, including politicians, religious gurus, farmer leaders, especially from Punjab and Haryana, reached Singhera to pay their last tribute to the 65-years old preacher.

Baba Ram Singh had reportedly died by suicide at Delhi’s Singhu border on Wednesday afternoon since he couldn’t bear “the pain of farmers” and government’s alleged insensitivity towards their concerns. Singh had left behind a note, which was read out along with some pages of his personal diary during the last rites.

His followers claimed that Ram Singh was writing about the farmers’ unrest after he visited the protesters on December 9 for the first time.



Akali leaders and a large number of his followers paid their last respects to him at his gurdwara in Karnal on Thursday.

Also Read: Farm laws have not been introduced overnight, says PM Modi addressing Madhya Pradesh farmers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar termed the 65-year-old preacher’s death as ‘an irreparable loss’. Khattar’s Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh also expressed grief over Sant Ram Singh’s death.

A handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by the deceased, said he was unable to bear the “pain of farmers” who have been protesting against the Centre’s agriculture reform laws. The note is being verified by the police.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have been protesting near Delhi’s borders for over three weeks, demanding that the Centre’s new farm laws be repealed.

Many recalled that Sant Ram Singh dedicated his life to serving humanity and used to organise ‘satsangs’ (prayer meetings) and ‘langars’ (community kitchen) for thousands of people.

