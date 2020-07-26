Sections
Sikkim extends coronavirus lockdown till August 1

The state reported its first Covid-19 death on Sunday after a 74-year-old man succumbed to the disease at a state-run hospital here, the official said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 15:36 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Gangtok

A complete, six-day lockdown, imposed by the hilly state, was scheduled to end on Sunday. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Sikkim government has extended the statewide lockdown till August 1 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a notification.

“After careful consideration of the situation, it has been decided to extend the period of lockdown in the entire state of Sikkim till 6 am of August 1, 2020,” a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta said.

Sikkim has 357 active cases of Covid-19, while the total cases stand at 499, a senior health official said.

As many as 142 people have recovered from the disease.

