Sections
Home / India News / Sikkim health minster tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home isolation

Sikkim health minster tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home isolation

Till Friday morning, Sikkim recorded 1,336 cases of Covid-19 while the death toll in the Himalayan state stood at three.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST

By Pramod Giri, Hindustan Times Siliguri

Sikkim’s health minister MK Sharma tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. (TWITTER.)

Sikkim’s health minister M K Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone in for home isolation.

In an official statement, Sharma said, “I would like to inform the Sikkimese people that I have developed symptoms of Covid-19 and got myself tested today and the result came positive. I’m under isolation and I’m fine. I appeal to everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days or if they develop symptoms.”

Till Friday morning, Sikkim recorded 1,336 cases of Covid-19 while the death toll in the Himalayan state stood at three.

In Sikkim, 834 people have been cured from the infectious disease so far.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi hotels asked to anti-Covid-19 measures like e-wallets, disposable menus
Aug 21, 2020 22:52 IST
Over one lakh recover in West Bengal, tally reaches 1,32,364
Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST
Sikkim health minster tests positive for Covid-19, goes into home isolation
Aug 21, 2020 22:43 IST
Donald Trump says Democrats’ convention was ‘gloomiest’ in history
Aug 21, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.