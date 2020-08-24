Sikkim reports 43 new Covid-19 cases

Of the fresh cases, 42 were reported from East Sikkim, while one was detected in the West district, said Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer Sonam Bhutia. (File photo for representation)

Sikkim on Monday reported 43 new cases of Covid-19, taking the state’s tally to 1,446, an official said.

Of the fresh cases, 42 were reported from East Sikkim, while one was detected in the West district, said Information, Education and Communication (IEC) officer Sonam Bhutia.

He briefed the media as Health Secretary Pempa T Bhutia went on quarantine after a person he came in contact with tested positive for Covid-19.

There are 509 active cases in the state at present, while 934 patients have been cured of the disease, he said.

Three persons have so far died, he added.

Sikkim has tested 37,798 samples for Covid-19 so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim Legislative Assembly premises and the office of the East Sikkim’s Superintendent of Police have been declared containment zones for 72 hours.

Sanitisation will be carried out as a staffer each tested positive in these two places, officials said.