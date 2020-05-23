Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Sikkim reports first Covid-19 case after man who returned from Delhi tests positive

Sikkim reports first Covid-19 case after man who returned from Delhi tests positive

The 25-year-old man who had returned to Sikkim on May 19 was sent to a facility quarantine centre on his return along with 11 others. On May 21, he developed fever and was shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok on Friday.

Updated: May 23, 2020 22:56 IST

By Pramod Giri | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Siliguri

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been reiterating that the real challenge will start after stranded people and students from Sikkim start returning from other states after the relaxations from the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus. (FILE PHOTO.)

Sikkim on Saturday reported its first Covid-19 positive case after a man who had recently returned from Delhi tested positive.

The 25-year-old man who had returned to Sikkim on May 19 was sent to a facility quarantine centre on his return along with 11 others. On May 21, he developed fever and was shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok on Friday.

His swab sample was collected and sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, West Bengal.

“The test report returned Covid-19 positive,” said state health secretary Pempa Bhutia.



Bhutia said the man from South Sikkim was staying at Haiderpur in Delhi as a paying guest along with six to seven others and was taking coaching classes for UPSC examinations.

“All those who had returned with him are in facility quarantine and all of them would be tested,” said Bhutia in Gangtok. The driver of the bus which carried them from Siliguri to Sikkim would also be tested.

The development came a day after the state government amidst the lockdown announced resumption of classes from ninth standard to the university level from June 15. With this Sikkim becomes the first state in the country to partially open educational institutions.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had been reiterating that the real challenge would start after stranded people and students from Sikkim start returning from other states after the relaxations from the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus.

Sikkim was one of the first states to seal its inter-state and international borders and ban the entry of both domestic and foreign tourists and migrant labourers.

With timely and drastic measures, Sikkim so far had remained Covid-19 free while adjoining Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in West Bengal have witnessed the death of two people from the virus. The number of Covid-19 cases in places like Siliguri and other parts of North Bengal is on the rise.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Judiciary failed to hold govt liable: SCBA president
May 23, 2020 23:41 IST
Man shoots self in ear, bullet comes out of his head and hits his wife
May 23, 2020 23:41 IST
MC floats tender for architectural services to construct cow shelter in Ludhiana
May 23, 2020 23:40 IST
In Gujarat, Cong, BJP spar over ventilators
May 23, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.