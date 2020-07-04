Sections
Home / India News / Sikkim to charge non-resident returnees for Covid-19 tests

Sikkim to charge non-resident returnees for Covid-19 tests

Till now, the Sikkim government was not charging any money either from Sikkimese or non-Sikkimese people. The decision was taken to reduce the burden on the state exchequer.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 21:13 IST

By Pramod Giri | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Siliguri

The decision was taken in a meeting held by the chief minister PS Tamang on June 30 at Gangtok. (Photo @sikkimgovt)

Non-Sikkimese people undergoing Covid-19 tests in the state will now have to shell out money, a top health official of the Himalayan state said on Saturday.

Till now, the Sikkim government was not charging any money either from Sikkimese or non-Sikkimese people. The decision was taken to reduce the burden on the state exchequer.

“Non-Sikkimese people returning to the state would have to pay Rs 3,500 for RT-PCR test and Rs 2000 for Truenat testing,” said a notice issued by Keshree Rai, principal director of health services of Sikkim on Friday.

Non-Sikkimese, are those who do not have Sikkim Certificates of Identity and Sikkim Subject Certificates. Sikkim was a separate kingdom till 1975 and some of its old rules are still preserved under article 371 (F) of the Constitution.



“Many non-Sikkimese, particularly those working in pharmaceutical companies and universities and hydro power companies, have already started returning to Sikkim,” Pempa Tshering Bhutia, director general cum secretary of state health and family welfare department said.

The decision was taken in a meeting held by the chief minister PS Tamang on June 30 at Gangtok. All Covid-19 tests in Sikkim are done at the state-run STNM Hospital. Till Saturday 11,242 swab samples were tested.

“As we were mandatorily carrying out Covid-19 tests free for all the returnees, it has put a burden on the state exchequer. From Saturday, the government has decided to charge from non-Sikkimese returnees,” said Bhutia.

It is also mandatory in Sikkim for all returnees to stay in quarantine for 28 days – either in a state-run facility, a private paid facility or at home.

Sikkim was the first state to close international borders with China, Nepal and Bhutan and two of the five border points with West Bengal. It had also banned the entry of tourists and migrant labourers. The state had zero Covid-19 cases till the time there was no movement of people. The state now has 103 cases.

The first Covid-19 case was reported on May 23 when a 25-year-old man had returned from Delhi.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Will keep fighting against anti-farmer ordinances: Capt
Jul 04, 2020 21:44 IST
UP cops out on raid were killed by their own weapons, says autopsy report
Jul 04, 2020 21:39 IST
Private hospitals admit patients with mild or no symptoms
Jul 04, 2020 21:37 IST
A positive Covid statistic makes Kejriwal shoot a congratulatory tweet
Jul 04, 2020 21:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.