Silver paan, gift from Varanasi, to be used in Ram temple ceremony on August 5

The silver paan (betel leaves) which will be used in the Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Betel leaves made of silver will be among the things which will be used in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on August 5.

Five betel leaves (paan) made of silver have been sent to Ayodhya by the members of the Chaurasiya community from Varanasi. Betel leaves are considered auspicious and are included in many pujas in Hinduism.

Nageshwar Chaurasia, president of Kashi Chaurasia Community, presented these betel leaves (paans) to members of the Vidwat Parishad, an organisation of intellectuals and scholars of Veda, Astrology, Paninian and Saskrit Grammar.

These scholars left for Ayodhya today from Varanasi.

Three noted scholars of Astrology and Vyakaran (grammar) will supervise the rituals of ‘Bhumi pujan’, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram temple.

The temple will be made from stones, without any iron and steel, the temple construction workshop’s supervisor had said last week.

Anu Bhai Sompura, the temple’s construction workshop supervisor, said, “I am working here for 30 years. The stones are here, other stones will come from Rajasthan. Plain stones will come and the cutting will be done here. We have two machines here that cuts stone.”

“No iron will be used, wood, copper and white cement will be used,” he said.

Mahant Raju Das, from Hanuman Garhi Mandir, had said, “Trust has decided the temple will be made of stones as the stones are long-lasting. Hanuman Garhi mandir is also made of stone which was built in 1164 AD. Gold, silver and copper which people will give would be put in the temple’s ‘neev’ (foundation).”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

The construction will begin after the ceremony in which chief ministers of several states, ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others are also likely to participate.